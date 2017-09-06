Authorities Seek Inmate Walkaway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Seek Inmate Walkaway

Authorities say they are looking for an inmate who walked away from a work crew at Paradise Park in Reno.  The Washoe County School District says Bernice Matthews Elementary was placed on lock down as a precaution but that was lifted shortly after. 

21-year-old Irving Hernandez walked away from the work crew at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. 

He’s described as 5'6", 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing black/white striped clothing. 

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $500 reward is being offered.

