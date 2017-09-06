Closer Look at Wednesday's Severe Weather Chances

Another round of thunderstorms is in the forecast Wednesday with heavy rain, lots of lightning, and gusty winds possible with any storms that do develop. The storms will start to develop in the Sierra around noon with storms in the valley firing shortly after that. With an area of low pressure moving in from the west and more moisture moving in at the surface, conditions are ripe for strong storms to initiate Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has our area under a marginal risk for severe weather, something that doesn’t happen very often around here.



With the low closer to the Sierra, storm coverage will be greater than what we saw on Tuesday. The low will help initiate storms in two ways. The first way is through instability because the low has cooler air aloft and in order for a parcel of air to rise there must be cooler air above warmer air. The second way the low will help initiate storms is with lift. A low can help force the air to rise and creates shear or a spinning in the atmosphere. Shear is described as a change in wind direction or speed with height.



Moisture and heat are food for storms and we’ll have both ingredients to work with today. With more moisture, flooding may be a concern with any storms that do develop in the afternoon. However, if the storms move quickly, which they just might, the flooding risk might be lower. I'll be honest with you, the flooding potential has me scratching my head. It could go either way.

I can tell there is more moisture to work with today by looking at a profile of the upper atmosphere through a sounding. The sounding taken from the NWS Tuesday morning shows a drier surface, with a big gap between the dewpoint and temperature in the lower levels.

Wednesday's sounding compared to 24 hours ago is somewhat more saturated with the green and red lines closer together.

With a more saturated vertical profile, wind gusts from outflow winds might not be quite as strong today. Outflow winds were in the 60's Tuesday afternoon, causing several trees to fall over in town.

With drier air in the lower levels, cool air is able to evaporate as it exits the storm through the downdraft and accelerates, causing damaging wind gusts. A gust front occurs in front of a storm as the cooler air coming out of the storm collides with warmer air being pulled in. This may have been the case Tuesday in the Truckee Meadows.



The amount of rainfall we receive today will vary greatly from place to place. Based on the jet stream flow, the storms will likely be moving fairly quickly this afternoon. Which means, the clouds will have less time to saturate and may die before any rainfall is produced. However, some of the models also shows the storm's training, or back building. Meaning the storms may continue to build one after another and pour over the same areas. Rain totals could very well range from a trace to a couple inches, depending on where the storms develop and what side of the storm your town is on.



Fire starts are a concern with A Red Flag Warning in place for northeast California and the valley from 2pm Wednesday through Thursday. The storms today will produce lots of lightning. Sometimes striking outside of the rain core itself and sometimes coinciding with the rain. The storms today will be of the hybrid variety, meaning not totally moist, but not extremely dry either.

The storms will be the strongest from the early afternoon through the late evening hours, but a few weaker storms may develop overnight as well. With not as much moisture to work with overnight, fire starts will be an issue heading into early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be less active but not completely quiet, with a 40% chance of storms. The threat goes down to 20% Friday, and exits the valley completely over the weekend.

