Police Investigate Death in Sparks, Reopen Portion of Hubble Drive

Police say a death in the area of Hubble Drive and Ulysses Court in Sparks does not appear to be suspicious. 

They responded to the area to check on reports of a man on the ground. Officers confirmed the man was dead, but officials say there is nothing suspicious about his death. The man's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. 

They had closed Hubble Drive between Ulysses Court and Atomic Court for the investigation Wednesday morning. The roads have since reopened.

