Deputies: Burning Man Attendee Hurt After Being Run Over by Truck

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old man was severely hurt Monday after being run over while inside a tent at the Burning Man festival.

Deputies say the driver, a 35-year-old woman around a coned barricade and onto a non-roadway going over the victim.

Authorities say the tent was dark in color and had no lights.

They say the driver of the flatbed truck stopped to help the unidentified victim, calling for medical assistance.

Deputies say it doesn't appear that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but did submit for testing. She also is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

The victim was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatment where he was admitted to the ICU.

Deputies say the driver was the ‘Tear down lead’ for the Lamplighters.