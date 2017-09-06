Marble Slab Creamery to Close in The Coming Weeks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Marble Slab Creamery to Close in The Coming Weeks

Posted: Updated:

The Marble Slab Creamery has announced they are closing their doors within the next few weeks.

On their Facebook page they announced they will close as soon as all remaining inventory is sold.

They say they’ve had several offers to buy the shop but all buyers ended up backing out.

They released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you all that this store will close before the end of September. Since the begging of July we have had three offers to buy the store, but all three people have backed out. We are out of energy and patience. As soon as we sell all of our ice cream inventory, we will be done. Believe me when I say that we are very, very sorry to close this store. Within the next 2-3 weeks will be your last chance to have Marble Slab Creamery ice cream.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.