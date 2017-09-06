Marble Slab Creamery to Close in The Coming Weeks

The Marble Slab Creamery has announced they are closing their doors within the next few weeks.

On their Facebook page they announced they will close as soon as all remaining inventory is sold.

They say they’ve had several offers to buy the shop but all buyers ended up backing out.

They released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I must tell you all that this store will close before the end of September. Since the begging of July we have had three offers to buy the store, but all three people have backed out. We are out of energy and patience. As soon as we sell all of our ice cream inventory, we will be done. Believe me when I say that we are very, very sorry to close this store. Within the next 2-3 weeks will be your last chance to have Marble Slab Creamery ice cream.”