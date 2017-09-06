Reno Fire Department Called to 95 Different Service Calls Tuesday

The Marble Slab Creamery has announced they are closing their doors within the next few weeks.More >>
A fire that broke out in the second-floor laundry room of the Peppermill Resort Hotel was quickly put out by the sprinkler system without guests having to evacuate.More >>
The Reno Fire Department responded to more than 95 calls for service on Tuesday.More >>
Many burners faced trouble leave the Black Rock Desert this week, as road crews began repairing the only road out of Burning Man.More >>
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 between the Keystone and McCarran exits.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Washoe County man on several child sexual assault and lewdness charges.More >>
NV Energy reports that about 2,300 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. Authorities say a fire behind several homes on Yori Avenue damaged power lines.More >>
