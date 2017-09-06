Reno Fire Department Called to 95 Different Service Calls Tuesda - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Fire Department Called to 95 Different Service Calls Tuesday

The Reno Fire Department responded to more than 95 calls for service on Tuesday.

Reno firefighters responded to and extinguished one hotel casino fire, a residential fire, one yard fire caused by arcing power lines and multiple vehicle accidents throughout the city.

A third alarm fire just after 3:00 p.m. at the Peppermill Hotel Casino produced smoke throughout the rooms on the third floor of the North wing.

The first three floors of the North Wing were evacuated and knocked down the fire and cleared the smoke. Some water damage occurred to the floors below the affected area. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and released. One suspect has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Strong winds are believed to have caused a structure fire in the 900 block of Grand

Canyon Blvd around 3:40 p.m. Downed power lines ignited a shed between homes on

Chaska Way and Yori Avenue. High winds caused the fire to rapidly spread to four outbuildings on three different properties. Crews were able to contain the fire along the fence line between the backyards of multiple homes. No homes were damaged.

Another small brush fire sparked just after 4:00 p.m.in the 200 block of Claremont Avenue. The flames were kept in check by residents with garden hoses until firefighters were able to respond from the previous fires in the area and extinguish the blaze. The fire is also believed to have started from an arcing power line.

