Roadwork on State Route 34 Affects Burning Man Traffic

Many burners faced trouble leave the Black Rock Desert this week, as road crews began repairing the only road out of Burning Man.

According to a Facebook post, burners had to park on the side of the road and wait for crews to finish patching up the road before they could leave the playa.

We reached out to NDOT and Eric Crump the Operations Division Director responded to with the following statement:

“Washoe County Roads Crews have been in the area all week ensuring safety of the roads, and on Route 34 today making emergency repairs due to a series of potholes reported. Crews worked quickly to repair the potholes, one as big as 12 inches deep, in the interest of the safety of the traveling public. While road work is never optimal or intended during peak travel times, for public safety, the work was necessary.”