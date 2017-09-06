Fatal Crash on Interstate 80 Near Keystone

Many burners faced trouble leave the Black Rock Desert this week, as road crews began repairing the only road out of Burning Man.More >>
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 between the Keystone and McCarran exits.More >>
The meeting will be held Sept. 13 and 14 to gather community feedback as part of the environmental review phase of future Reno-Sparks spaghetti bowl and freeway improvements.More >>
A new show providing upcoming match ups and analysis for the Oakland Raiders is coming to KTVN.More >>
It's no secret we need more housing in our area and a new business might be the one to help.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Washoe County man on several child sexual assault and lewdness charges.More >>
NV Energy reports that about 2,300 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. Authorities say a fire behind several homes on Yori Avenue damaged power lines.More >>
