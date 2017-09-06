Fatal Crash on Interstate 80 Near Keystone - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fatal Crash on Interstate 80 Near Keystone

Posted: Updated:

One man is dead after he tried to walk across the freeway and got hit Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 between the Keystone and McCarran exits.

NHP says the pedestrian was about 30-40 years old, it is unclear whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Crews expect the roadway should be cleared by 11 p.m.

