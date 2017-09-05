NDOT to Hold Public Information Meetings to Gather Community Feedback on Future of Spaghetti Bowl

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will host public information meetings on Sept. 13 and 14 to gather community feedback as part of the environmental review phase of future Reno-Sparks spaghetti bowl and freeway improvements.

NDOT hosted public meetings in April, kicking off the public input phase of future major improvements to the spaghetti bowl and neighboring freeways. Now, a second series of public meetings will present preliminary concepts for improving traffic mobility and safety.

Public feedback will be gathered and incorporated as project alternatives are developed over the next three to four years as part of the National Environmental Policy Act phase of the project.

The freeway improvements would then be designed and built in subsequent years.

“The Reno-Sparks population has more than tripled since the spaghetti bowl was first constructed back in the 1970s,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “In the near future, we will be making interstate improvements to better assist traffic leading into the spaghetti bowl. We’re also looking to make long-term improvements. Working alongside the community and our partners at the Federal Highway Administration and Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, we are fast-tracking major, future improvements to keep the community safe and connected not just for years, but for decades to come.”

The public information meetings will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Traner Middle School located at 1700 Carville Dr. in Reno and Thursday, Sept. 14 at Sparks City Hall council chambers located at 431 Prater Way.

The public is invited to attend either open-format meeting at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to learn more and provide comments.

An informational presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Comments about the project can also be made before Sept. 29 by e-mail at njohnson@dot.nv.gov or by mail to Nick Johnson, NDOT project manager, at 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV., 89712.

Further information is available at (775) 622-5555 or by visiting ndotspaghettibowl.com.