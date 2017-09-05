New Show Coming to KTVN: The Silver and Black Show - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Show Coming to KTVN: The Silver and Black Show

Posted:

The Silver and Black Show show will make its debut this weekend and will air Saturdays at 7pm and 11:35pm. The show is the weekly, team-produced program for the Oakland Raiders and is described as "a comprehensive look ahead at the week’s upcoming matchup through timely and topical analysis on both teams" by the NFL team's website.

