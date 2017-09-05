Sparks Police Arrest Man on Child Sexual Assault, Lewdness Charg - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Arrest Man on Child Sexual Assault, Lewdness Charges



Sparks Police say they have arrested a Washoe County man on several child sexual assault charges. 

Police say 33-year-old Enrique Guerrero-Amaya is charged with seven counts of Sexual Assault with a minor and two counts of Lewdness with a minor under 14.  

Guerrero-Amaya was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

Police say they started investigating Guerrero-Amaya last month in a collaborated effort with the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center. 

