Reno Fire Department Responds to Fire at Peppermill Resort Hotel

Reno Fire Department Responds to Fire at Peppermill Resort Hotel

The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on the second story of the Peppermill Tues. afternoon. The fire, which started in the laundry room, was put out by the sprinkler system without guests needing to be evacuated. No one has been reported hurt as a result of the fire.

