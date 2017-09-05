TMFPD Crews Responded to Several Reported Fires

Sierra Front says crews responded to several reported brushfires late Tuesday afternoon, including one that turned out to be a single tree on fire on the south end of Washoe Valley near Lonesome Pole Cat Lane.

It's one of seven reported fires that Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to from Washoe Valley to Red Rock.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says Doppler radar was tracking a strong gust front just north of Interstate 80. Southerly wind gusts 50 to 60 mph have been observed and will be possible along and behind the gust front.



Also, blowing dust could reduce visibility to 3 miles or less.



Locations impacted include: Pyramid Lake, Doyle, Spanish Springs, Cold Springs Valley, Stead, Hallelujah Junction.