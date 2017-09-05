Washoe County School District to Continue Supporting DACA Students

The Washoe County School District and the WCSD Board of Trustees is reaffirming its commitment to supporting all students regardless of their immigration status. No student or family will ever be asked to provide information about immigration status, nor will any such information ever be gathered or shared by the District.



The Washoe County School District is dedicated to supporting and protecting the welfare of the 64,000 students and 8,000 employees who are learning and working in our classrooms every day. It is our mission to provide a free, high-quality education for all students that will help them to become productive members of society and achieve their dreams. Our DACA students are important members of our schools and our community. Our job is to ensure a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment in our schools to study, work, and achieve their academic goals.



In February 2017, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to adopt a Safe Haven resolution, which states unequivocally the District’s commitment to ensuring all students have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed “regardless of factors such as race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic background, English proficiency, immigration status, socioeconomic status, or disability.” The Board resolution follows federal law that mandates schools to provide a free public education to all children, regardless of their immigration status.



This resolution declared that our District is a “Safe Haven for all in the educational community threatened by immigration enforcement or discrimination,” and our commitment has not wavered in light of the most recent announcement by the Trump Administration.

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)