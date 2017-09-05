Washoe County School District to Continue Supporting DACA Students

It's no secret we need more housing in our area and a new business might be the one to help.More >>
Sierra Front says crews responded to several reported brushfires late Tuesday afternoon, including one that turned out to be a single tree on fire on the south end of Washoe Valley near Lonesome Pole Cat Lane.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently in the hazardous range. People are urged to stay indoors if possible.More >>
NV Energy reports that about 2,300 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. Authorities say a fire behind several homes on Yori Avenue damaged power lines.More >>
The ride-sharing business known as Uber is bringing a popular service to Reno.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweets about new job.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
