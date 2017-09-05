NV Energy: About 2,300 Washoe County Customers Without Power

NV Energy reports that about 2,300 customers are currently without power across Washoe County. Authorities say a fire behind several homes on Yori Avenue damaged power lines.

The biggest outage is centered in the 89509 zip code – south Reno. The outage started just before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

NV Energy says power is expected to be restored around 6:30 p.m.

NV Energy is investigating the outage, there's no official named yet.

Yori Avenue and Grand Canyon Blvd. is closed as crews wait for NV Energy crews to arrive.

There are some outages reported across the Truckee Meadows, and in Douglas County.