Man Stabbed on Lake Shore in Mono County

Mono County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Convict Lake Marina for a report of a possible

stabbing on the lakeshore trail.

Following their initial investigation, deputies determined that two

male subjects became involved in a physical altercation as a result of one of them throwing rocks

towards the lake. During this physical altercation, one of the men received injuries believed to be

a knife wound. The male subject with the knife has not been identified or contacted by the

Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator

John Estridge at (760) 932-7549