Man Stabbed on Lake Shore in Mono County

Man Stabbed on Lake Shore in Mono County



Mono County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Convict Lake Marina for a report of a possible
stabbing on the lakeshore trail.

Following their initial investigation, deputies determined that two
male subjects became involved in a physical altercation as a result of one of them throwing rocks
towards the lake. During this physical altercation, one of the men received injuries believed to be
a knife wound. The male subject with the knife has not been identified or contacted by the
Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator
John Estridge at (760) 932-7549

