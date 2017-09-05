Have a Drink for a Good Cause: Three of Reno's Bars Team Up for Harvey Relief

Some of Reno's Midtown pubs - Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and the Brewers Cabinet - are teaming up and dedicating their sales revenues from Tuesday, Sept. 5 to the Hurricane Harvey United Way Relief Fund.



FEMA Administrator Brock Long estimated Monday that 30,000 people might need shelter. "Here in Nevada there is little we can do, except donate funding to support those in need," said Chris Kahl, business owner. "Community is important to us, and this is a chance to show our support for those in Houston and surrounding areas that need it most."



In addition to donating funds from all three Riverwalk establishments, The Reno Rebuild Project, based in Reno, a small business community scholarship fund founded by local business owners, will also match the donations to add to the funding efforts.