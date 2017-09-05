NHP Seeks SUV in Hit-&-Run Crash in Carson City

Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
President Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a "window of opportunity" to act. Meanwhile, Governor Sandoval said in a statement that he supports DACA and is urging Congress to act.More >>
Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims that will be simulcast next week on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.More >>
The Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Brewers Cabinet are teaming up and dedicating their sales revenues from Tuesday, Sept. 5 to the Hurricane Harvey United Way Relief Fund.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal rollover that happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.More >>
Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweets about new job.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
