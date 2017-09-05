NHP Seeks SUV in Hit-&-Run Crash in Carson City

Nevada Highway Patrol says it needs help finding an SUV in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 50 near College Parkway in Carson City.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on August 30th.

Troopers say they are looking for a Nissan SUV possibly red or ruby with personalized plates. There may be damage to the front of the car.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Nevada Highway Patrol at 775-687-0400.