NDOC Seeks Inmate Who Walked Away From Stewart Conservation Camp

Authorities need your help finding a minimum security inmate who walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City on Tuesday morning.

35-year-old Michael Ariola is serving 16 to 72 months for Possession of Stolen Property. He arrived in the Nevada Department of Corrections from Pershing County.

He was last seen working on a landscaping crew near the downtown DMV location.

Ariola is 5’10” inches tall, 185 pounds, has hazel eyes, with a fair complexion and dark hair. Ariola has a tattoo on his left hand that says “tattoo machine” and a tribal design on his right lower leg.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Michael Ariola, call 911 immediately.