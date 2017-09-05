NDOC Seeks Inmate Who Walked Away From Stewart Conservation Camp

Authorities need your help finding a minimum security inmate who walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City on Tuesday morning.More >>
Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz officially announced his bid for governor on Tuesday. The Republican has been the state treasurer since January 2015.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says U.S. 50 Alternate is closed from Silver Springs to Fernley High School as authorities investigate a fatal crash. NDOT says the road is closed near Big Oaks Drive.More >>
A growing Oregon wildfire covered parts of Portland's metropolitan area Tuesday with ash and prompted the shutdown of a lengthy stretch of highway through the state's scenic Columbia River Gorge.More >>
President Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a "window of opportunity" to act. Meanwhile, Governor Sandoval said in a statement that he supports DACA and is urging Congress to act.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Sparks.More >>
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweets about new job.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
