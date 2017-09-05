Nevada Air National Guard to Conduct Exercise in Reno Wednesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Air National Guard to Conduct Exercise in Reno Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct a threat response exercise at its base at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday morning. 

The 8 a.m. exercise will involve personnel from the Nevada Air National Guard along with local civilian and federal agencies. 

The Nevada Air National Guard periodically conducts real-world exercises in order to meet U.S. Air Force directives and to assess its readiness to respond to various missions and emergencies.  

(Nevada Air National Guard contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.