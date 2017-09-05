Nevada Air National Guard to Conduct Exercise in Reno Wednesday

The Nevada Air National Guard is scheduled to conduct a threat response exercise at its base at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The 8 a.m. exercise will involve personnel from the Nevada Air National Guard along with local civilian and federal agencies.

The Nevada Air National Guard periodically conducts real-world exercises in order to meet U.S. Air Force directives and to assess its readiness to respond to various missions and emergencies.

(Nevada Air National Guard contributed to this report.)