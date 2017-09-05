NHP Reports Fatal Crash on U.S. 50 Alternate Near Fernley

Nevada Highway Patrol says U.S. 50 Alternate is closed from Silver Springs to Fernley High School as authorities investigate a fatal crash. NDOT says the road is closed near Big Oaks Drive.

NHP says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley.

Lyon County Dispatch says the roadway will be closed for about 2-3 hours as authorities process the crash scene.

