NHP Reports Fatal Crash on U.S. 50 Alternate Near Fernley

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says U.S. 50 Alternate is closed from Silver Springs to Fernley High School as authorities investigate a fatal crash. NDOT says the road is closed near Big Oaks Drive.

NHP says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate and Damon's Curve between Silver Springs and Fernley. 

Lyon County Dispatch says the roadway will be closed for about 2-3 hours as authorities process the crash scene.

We're sending a crew to the scene, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.

For real-time traffic go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

