President Trump to Phase Out DACA Program

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a "window of opportunity" to act.

Trump is stressing in a statement that he is "not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act."

The program created by former President Barack Obama has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country.

Trump says he is not in favor of punishing children for the actions of their parents.

But he says: "Young Americans have dreams too."

Trump's decision comes after a long and notably public deliberation. Despite campaigning as an immigration hard-liner, he has said he is sympathetic to the plight of the immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children and in some cases have no memories of the countries they were born in.

But his approach - essentially kicking the can down the road and letting Congress deal with it- is fraught with uncertainty and political perils that amount, according to one vocal opponent, to "Republican suicide."

Still other Republicans say they are ready to take the issue on.

"If President Trump makes this decision, we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma," said Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham.

The Obama administration created the DACA program in 2012 as a stopgap as it pushed unsuccessfully for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress. Many Republicans say they opposed the program on the grounds that it was executive overreach.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and a handful of other Republicans urged Trump last week to hold off on scrapping DACA to give lawmakers time to come up with a legislative fix.

But Congress has repeatedly tried - and failed - to come together on immigration overhaul legislation, and it remains uncertain whether the House would succeed in passing anything on the divisive topic.

One bill addressing the issue that has received the most attention, introduced by Sens. Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., would grant permanent legal status to more than 1 million young people who arrived in the United States before they turned 18, passed security checks and met other criteria, including enrolling in college, joining the military or finding jobs.

Graham said in a statement Monday that he would support the president if he decided ultimately to go through with the plan as outlined.

"I have always believed DACA was a presidential overreach. However, I equally understand the plight of the Dream Act kids who - for all practical purposes - know no country other than America," Graham said in a statement.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., agreed, saying that it should be up to Congress, not the White House, to set immigration policy.

"We must confront the nation's out-of-date immigration policy and finally resolve the issues of strong border enforcement and merit immigration," he said. "It is right for there to be consequences for those who intentionally entered this country illegally. However, we as Americans do not hold children legally accountable for the actions of their parents."

But Rep. Steve King, an Iowa Republican who believes that DACA is unconstitutional, warned that pushing the decision to Congress would be a big mistake.

"That would cause a great big civil war among the Republicans," he said last week. "We've got enough of never-Trumpers in Congress that are undermining the president's agenda."

He added on Twitter late Sunday night: "Ending DACA now gives chance 2 restore Rule of Law. Delaying so R Leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide." (AP)

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval released this statement:

“Nevada is a state that is proud of its dynamic and diverse immigrant communities. I support DACA and have been proud to sign into law legislation that allowed DACA recipients to become licensed teachers in our schools and provide a path for them to earn a driver’s license which has increased safety for all Nevadans. I have also had the privilege to meet many individuals and families whose lives have been transformed by this program. These are individuals who were brought here as children and this is the country they know and love because it’s their home. Many are now young adults who wear our nation’s uniform in the Armed Forces or are teaching in our classrooms. They’re our neighbors, friends, and the familiar faces at the grocery store. They are Nevadans. While the State has taken many actions to embrace and ensure equal opportunities for DACA recipients, a solution requires Congressional action. I am hopeful that Nevada’s federal delegation will recognize the urgency of the moment and fight for the thousands of Nevadans who are living happier lives and contributing to our state’s recovery. Congress must act in order to preserve this program and reform and stabilize our nation’s immigration system.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) released the following statement:



“Moments ago, President Trump hid behind his Attorney General to attack the lives of hundreds of thousands of productive, taxpaying, and patriotic aspiring Americans. The President’s actions clearly show he stands with racists like Stephen Bannon and Joe Arpaio. Today’s decision to end DACA protections for DREAMers is not guided by sound policy, but by xenophobia and myths. DREAMers who benefit from DACA know no other country other than the U.S. Denying them DACA protection unjustly rips away their future, exposes them to job loss, and threatens them with deportation from the only country they have ever known. By revoking this program, the Administration robs our communities of their contributions and betrays America’s immigrant heritage.



“DACA’s repeal will cost the U.S. economy $433 billion in the next decade, reduce Social Security tax revenue by $19.9 billion and Medicare tax revenue by $4.6 billion. The human costs are unquestionably more profound. President Trump’s latest actions will not intimidate us. This fight is not over. I call on Republicans in the Senate to take up and immediately pass the DREAM Act.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program:

President Trump’s decision to end DACA is the only the latest act of discrimination to come from this White House. While Joe Arpaio—a racist convicted of disobeying court orders to enforce policies that targeted people of color and promoted racial profiling and discrimination—received a presidential pardon, hard-working, young immigrants are being thrown into legal limbo.

In Nevada, DACA has allowed nearly 13,100 young people to come out of the shadows and contribute to the growth and success of the Silver State. Ending DACA will cost Nevada more than $603.9 million in annual GDP losses. But there will also be a political cost.

Nationally, the DACA program has served as a critical lifeline for nearly 800,000 young immigrants, or “Dreamers,” who came to this country as children and know the United States as their only home.

“President Trump has thrown thousands of Nevada families into chaos with his decision on DACA. DACA recipients have rights under our Constitution, and we will do everything in our power to ensure these members of our communities receive the due process and equality they are guaranteed under the law. These children were brought here by parents searching for a better life, and the Trump Administration treats them contemptibly, by severing the ties that bind them to our communities and country. The discrimination and bigotry that drive the animus to treat these people as anything less than worthy of our full community embrace is appalling. For a nation founded by immigrants, Trump’s discriminatory policies are despicable and damaging, and Nevadans must stand up to such bigotry,” ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said.

The ACLU of Nevada will take all action necessary to ensure the rights of Dreamers are protected. But this administration can’t keep playing politics with people's lives. That’s why Nevada’s representatives in the capitol must act to provide permanent relief for Dreamers through legislation.

PLAN Action released the following statement in response:

"Trump's white nationalist agenda is putting immigrant youth at risk. We are calling on Congress to act immediately to protect immigrant youth through the Dream Act of 2017 which already has bipartisan support. We demand Congress not use DREAMers as bargaining chips to further criminalize and persecute the broader immigrant community or build a border wall. Immigrants are welcomed and here to stay."

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) released the following statement:

“Days after pardoning civil rights abuser Joe Arpaio, President Trump is tearing apart families and turning his back on a promise to protect DACA. Since 2012, DACA has helped more than 13,000 DREAMers in the state go to school, build careers, and strengthen our community. Now they will be forced into the shadows. This is a disastrous mistake that will cost Nevada’s GDP hundreds of millions per year and the federal government billions to deport DREAMers. Republicans have spent the better part of a decade avoiding votes on bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform and bills I have co-sponsored to protect immigrant families. This inaction has paved the way for Trump’s xenophobia and damaging actions. I am working with community leaders to help provide access to resources for immigrants and urging my colleagues in Congress to reverse Trump’s latest attack on working families. We will not let Trump destroy the American Dream for 800,000 family members, friends, and neighbors in our nation.”

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) released this statement:

“President Trump’s decision to end DACA is a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault of innocent young people in communities across America. Deporting DREAMers means destroying the lives of hundreds of thousands of patriotic young people, costing the economy billions and betraying the fundamental values of the American Dream.

“The President’s cruel and heartless decision to start deporting DREAMers in six months demands an immediate response from the Republican Congress. Speaker Ryan and the Republican House leadership must bring the DREAM Act to the floor for a vote without delay.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) released this statement:

“However well-intentioned, President Obama’s DACA program was a clear abuse of executive authority, an attempt to create law out of thin air. Just as the courts have already struck down similar Obama policy, this was never a viable long-term solution to this challenge. Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches. But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act. The president’s announcement does not revoke permits immediately, and it is important that those affected have clarity on how this interim period will be carried out. At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own, and for many of them it’s the only country they know. Their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years. It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong will can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”