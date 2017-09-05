SPD: Sparks Man Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects Outstand - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

SPD: Sparks Man Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects Outstanding

Sparks police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint Tuesday. 

At around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday residents in the area of Merchant Street and Sullivan Lane report hearing screaming and a man being chased by another male. Officers on scene located an injured 32-year-old Sparks man. 

The victim says two Hispanic men, one armed with a handgun, chased him down Sullivan Lane. The victim says once he was caught, he was beat and robbed. The two suspects ran south on Sullivan.  

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20's, approximately 5'8"  with black spikey hair and a mustache. He wore a black hoodie and black shorts at the time. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20's approximately 5'8" and heavy set. He wore a black backwards NFL cap, and dark clothing. 

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identities is urged to contact the Sparks Police Department Detective Division at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

