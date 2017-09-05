SPD: Sparks Man Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint, Suspects Outstanding

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a "window of opportunity" to act.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his decision to phase out a program protecting young immigrants from deportation, saying he is giving Congress a "window of opportunity" to act.More >>
The BLM says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to 94,221-acres and is 82% contained.More >>
The BLM says the Tohakum 2 Fire near Pyramid Lake has grown to 94,221-acres and is 82% contained.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to reopen a stretch of Rock Boulevard sometime later this week. The road between Glendale Avenue and Freeport has been closed since June.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to reopen a stretch of Rock Boulevard sometime later this week. The road between Glendale Avenue and Freeport has been closed since June.More >>
House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.More >>
House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Tungsten Fire burning northeast of Fallon is now 40% contained at 9,989-acres.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says the Tungsten Fire burning northeast of Fallon is now 40% contained at 9,989-acres.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Two people were injured after DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.More >>
Sparks police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint Tuesday.More >>
Sparks police are searching for two men suspected of beating and robbing a person at gunpoint Tuesday.More >>
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweets about new job.More >>
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweets about new job.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 storm.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5 storm.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>