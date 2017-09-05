Nevada's Largest Senior-Focused Trade Show Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Largest Senior-Focused Trade Show Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

Northern Nevada’s biggest senior-focused trade show is returning Tuesday. Thousands of seniors will meet at Reno Town Mall for Senior Fest.

Nearly 70 vendors will fill Reno Town Mall offering people an overwhelming amount of resources including health screenings such as vision, spine and dental. Healthcare providers will also be giving flu shots, blood pressure checks and diabetes information. Many vendors will have goodies and giveaways to take home and even entertainment from the Eldorado.

Senior Fest is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on the corner of S. Virginia Street and Peckham Lane across from the Convention Center and the Atlantis Hotel Casino. Parking is free at the mall as well as the Atlantis.Entrance is free.

