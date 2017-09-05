Four Army Members Linked To Neo-Nazi Group Arrested - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Four Army Members Linked To Neo-Nazi Group Arrested

Posted: Updated:

Britain's Ministry of Defense has confirmed that four men arrested on suspicion of being members of a banned far-right group were serving members of the army.
    
The four men are alleged to be members of the neo-Nazi group National Action. The group is banned in the U.K., and membership or inviting support for the organization is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.
    
The West Midlands Counterterrorism Unit said Tuesday it had arrested four people on suspicion of preparing terrorism acts. The force said the men were detained as part of a "pre-planned and intelligence-led" operation and there was "no threat to the public's safety."
    
The defense ministry then confirmed the men were army members.
    
Several properties were raided in connection with the arrests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.