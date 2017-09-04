Two Injured in DUI Crash on Terminal Way - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Injured in DUI Crash on Terminal Way

Two people were injured after a DUI crash near the Reno-Tahoe Airport Monday evening.

The crash happened on Terminal Way, near I-580.

Officials say a silver Hyundai was traveling north on the interstate when it rear-ended a silver Toyota pickup causing the pickup to fly off the freeway.

The pickup truck then went through a fence and rolled over multiple times onto Terminal Way. The pickup then hit a white Sedan. 

The drivers of both the Hyundai and Toyota are suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the White Sedan suffered no injuries.

The unidentified driver of the Hyundai has been booked into custody for a DUI.

