Sparks Police Seek Duo in Theft Investigation

Sparks Police are looking for two people in connection with a theft investigation. 

Police say a homeowner in the 500 block of Pyramid Way saw the man and woman on his surveillance system stealing some solar lights back back on July 17th. Then one month later he saw them again stealing a rubber mat from his property. 

Police say it’s unknown if the duo are responsible for other thefts in the area. 

If you have any information on this case that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. 

