Thousands of Burners Return From Playa, Head Home

Thousands of Burners are returning home from the Black Rock Desert, and many of them use the Biggest Little City as a hub to clean-up their cars, clothes….and anything else covered in dust.

For years, Ryan Armstrong and his employees at the Buggy Bath Car Wash have opened their arms to local and out-of-town Burners who need a good rinse. However, Armstrong says all of the extra labor comes at a cost, so there’s a $100 charge for every playa dust-covered car that rolls through.

“We do have long lines today you know we're a couple of hours right now and that's for full detailing inside, outside, engine, wheel wells,” said Armstrong. “We got a lot of people here on their days off, helping during the Burning Man time."

It's not just the car washes who beef up their staffing following the burn. This week also marks one of the busiest times of the year at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

“We have 18,000 to 20,000 people who will fly out over the course of the next several days,” says Marketing Director April Conway.

With most of that traffic being Burning Man attendees, the airport has supplied trash bins, plastic bags and a convenient drop-off zone for the easiest and cleanest ride home.

“They have a system for it, they have a bunch of bags for us to put our stuff in so that we're not clogging up their equipment and then they're been very friendly with burner express operations both incoming and outgoing, so they've been really good to work with,” said Erik Vogt, a 5th year Burning Man attendee.

The airport also has a drop-off site for bicycles used at Burning Man. The Kiwanis Club will refurbish these bikes, and send them out to people in our community.