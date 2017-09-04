Thousands of Burners Return From Playa, Head Home

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for two people in connection with a theft investigation.More >>
The Aces (80-62) ended their 2017 Pacific Coast League regular season with a lopsided 13-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (68-73) Monday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Thousands of Burners are returning home from the Black Rock Desert, and many of them use the Biggest Little City as a hub to clean-up their cars, clothes….and anything else covered in dust.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a water main break has closed USA Parkway at Denmark. There's no immediate word on when the roadway will be fixed.More >>
Search and Rescue crews have found the father and daughter who went missing at Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
A man is on the run after attacking and robbing two men in Sparks late Sunday night.More >>
Winners for this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>
