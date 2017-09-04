Nevada Gas Prices Jump After Harvey

Every penny counts at the gas pump, and in Reno there are worries about the effects of the Texas flooding and closed refineries, and what they will do to your family budget.

The cost trend at the pumps headed rapidly upward, and for good reason. Closed refineries in Texas are cutting the supply. UNR employee Carl Davidson had a feeling that would happen, which is why he was out today getting gas at a Quik Stop. Carl is price-conscious, and makes no bones about it: "That's why I will go down to Carson City and fill up every once in a while, because it’s a heck of a lot cheaper down there."

On the other side of the pumps, we heard…resignation, from retired local Mary Lee Ince, who told us, "It's the way it is and we just have to accept it. And we have many fortunate things because we live in Nevada…we're very fortunate."

True, but the numbers hold some cold, hard facts. According to AAA, the national average for regular gas per gallon is now 26 cents higher than a week ago. In Nevada, average retail gasoline prices have risen 7 cents per gallon in just the past week, taking Reno’s average price to $3.11. The reason: Harvey pushed more than 20% of refining capacity along the Texas gulf coast offline. And it may take a while for those refineries to get back to full speed, all coming together for another hard lesson on supply and demand. Longtime Reno local Dick Betty knows, it’s just something you can't do much about. He told us, "I still have to get to work, but probably recreational wise we'll cut back a bit."

The numbers are quickly burning holes in the wallets of Truckee Meadows drivers. If they go higher, the prices could make some reconsider vacations, or even visits to restaurants. That's where some of the folks we spoke to are cutting back right now. Mary Lee told us, "We do cut back a bit on restaurants. Yes, that would be probably the number one thing we do cut back on."

And on the pump station behind Mary Lee, Carl offered some gas-saving tips: "I make sure my tires are completely inflated, And I try to run it with cruise control when I'm on a trip, that's a good one."

In the next lane over, Dick had a hungry SUV to feed, but was thankful for what he was paying: "Considering what the folks back in Texas and other states have gone through, it’s a small price to pay. We're not standing in line for gas and the price is still pretty reasonable, considering what they've gone through.”

Still....with prices like these, Carl didn't even fill up: “I’m just getting a few gallons until the price goes down. Hopefully it will go down." And with that positive thought in the midst of intimidating prices...he was off, many dollars poorer, just a scant 3 minutes after he pulled in.