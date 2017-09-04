Fallout From Utah Nurse Arrest: Policy Changes, Apologies

Winners for this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday afternoon.More >>
Winners for this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday afternoon.More >>
Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch. This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.More >>
Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch. This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a water main break has closed USA Parkway at Denmark. There's no immediate word on when the roadway will be fixed.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a water main break has closed USA Parkway at Denmark. There's no immediate word on when the roadway will be fixed.More >>
Every penny counts at the gas pump, and in Reno there are worries about the effects of the Texas flooding and closed refineries, and what they will do to your family budget.More >>
Every penny counts at the gas pump, and in Reno there are worries about the effects of the Texas flooding and closed refineries, and what they will do to your family budget.More >>
Tahoe Douglas Fire says NV Energy is responding to a major power outage that's affecting casinos at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Tahoe Douglas Fire says NV Energy is responding to a major power outage that's affecting casinos at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Search and Rescue crews have found the father and daughter who went missing at Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
Search and Rescue crews have found the father and daughter who went missing at Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
A man is on the run after attacking and robbing two men in Sparks late Sunday night.More >>
A man is on the run after attacking and robbing two men in Sparks late Sunday night.More >>
Winners for this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday afternoon.More >>
Winners for this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced on Monday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>