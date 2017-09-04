NV Energy Responding to Power Outage at Stateline - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy Responding to Power Outage at Stateline

Posted: Updated:

Tahoe Douglas Fire says NV Energy is responding to a major power outage that's affecting casinos at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe.

Liberty Utilities says Monday's outage is affecting both Liberty and NV Energy customers due to an equipment failure at substations. It estimates power will be restored early Monday evening. 

For details on area power outages, go to http://bit.ly/1Nnfzcz

