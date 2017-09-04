NV Energy Responding to Power Outage at Stateline

Tahoe Douglas Fire says NV Energy is responding to a major power outage that's affecting casinos at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe.

Liberty Utilities says Monday's outage is affecting both Liberty and NV Energy customers due to an equipment failure at substations. It estimates power will be restored early Monday evening.

For details on area power outages, go to http://bit.ly/1Nnfzcz

Major power outage affecting Stateline casinos in the area. Unknown ETA NV Energy responding. — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) September 4, 2017