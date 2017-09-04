NDOT Plans to Reopen Portion of Rock Blvd. This Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Plans to Reopen Portion of Rock Blvd. This Week

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to reopen a stretch of Rock Boulevard sometime later this week. The road between Glendale Avenue and Freeport has been closed since June.

Around that same time they'll be closing the southbound I-580 off-ramp at 2nd Street.  

The approximately $14 million improvement project by contractor Granite Construction will improve Glendale Avenue for the as many as 14,500 vehicles traveling the road daily, including many heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles. The road was last fully repaved in 1995, with minor resurfacing in some areas more recently.

Major construction is scheduled to continue through late 2017, with potential minor finishing construction in spring 2018.

Further project information is available at www.glendaleproject.com or by dialing (775) 352-1920.

