Olive Garden Thanks Area First Responders With Free Lunch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Olive Garden Thanks Area First Responders With Free Lunch

Posted: Updated:

Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch. 

The Italian restaurant served food at the Reno Fire Department station on Moana Lane. 

This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.

All of Olive Garden’s 800 restaurants nationwide participated in Monday’s effort. 

Olive Garden also served lunch at the emergency room inside Carson Tahoe Health. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.