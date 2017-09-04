Olive Garden Thanks Area First Responders With Free Lunch

Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch.
The Italian restaurant served food at the Reno Fire Department station on Moana Lane.
This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.
All of Olive Garden’s 800 restaurants nationwide participated in Monday’s effort.
Olive Garden also served lunch at the emergency room inside Carson Tahoe Health.
