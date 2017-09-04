President Trump Vows to 'Dramatically Reduce Income Taxes'

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to reopen a stretch of Rock Boulevard sometime later this week. The road between Glendale Avenue and Freeport has been closed since June.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to reopen a stretch of Rock Boulevard sometime later this week. The road between Glendale Avenue and Freeport has been closed since June.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch. This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.More >>
Olive Garden thanked first responders on Labor Day with a special lunch. This is the 16th consecutive year the restaurant has thanked first responders with a free lunch.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code "self-destructive" and says he'll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and "dramatically" reduce income taxes for Americans.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code "self-destructive" and says he'll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and "dramatically" reduce income taxes for Americans.More >>
House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.More >>
House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.More >>
Search and Rescue crews have found the father and daughter who went missing at Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
Search and Rescue crews have found the father and daughter who went missing at Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man died Sunday after running into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony the night before.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed two victims with a gun in Sparks on the night of September 3rd.More >>
Police are looking for the man who robbed two victims with a gun in Sparks on the night of September 3rd.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.More >>
The judging for the Nugget Rib Cook-Off is serious business, none of the judges are allowed to speak to each other during the process and even the cooks are a bit superstitious about it,More >>
The judging for the Nugget Rib Cook-Off is serious business, none of the judges are allowed to speak to each other during the process and even the cooks are a bit superstitious about it,More >>