Police Looking For Suspect Of Armed Robbery In Sparks

Police Looking For Suspect Of Armed Robbery In Sparks

Sparks Police are looking for a suspect who robbed two victims with a gun on September 3rd.

Police tell us the two adult male victims say they were walking in the area of Hawks Nest Court and Garfield Drive just past 10 p.m. when they were attacked by a male suspect. They say the suspect hit them both with a gun and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Both victims received medical attention for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is being described as a tall, black adult male with an average build and wearing dark clothing. 

If you have any information that can help lead to his arrest you are asked to call the Spark Detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.  

