Crews Find Missing Father and Daughter at Pyramid Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Find Missing Father and Daughter at Pyramid Lake

Posted: Updated:

Police tell us that the 40-year-old father took his two kids, 13-year old son and 11-year-old daughter, to jet ski on Pyramid Lake. The jet ski that the father and daughter were on had engine trouble and broke down. The son rode back to shore to find help. 

Washoe County Sheriff's Office could not find them so they called in extra help and focused on looking in the north part of the lake. Around midnight both father and daughter were found safe.  

Search and rescue crews are responding to Pyramid Lake for a missing father and daughter.

Don Pelt of Emergency Management says the 41 year-old father and the 11 year-old daughter were on a jet ski near the Needle Rocks when they went missing Sunday night.

The Needle Rocks are located at the north end of the lake.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.