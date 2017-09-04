Crews Find Missing Father and Daughter at Pyramid Lake

Police tell us that the 40-year-old father took his two kids, 13-year old son and 11-year-old daughter, to jet ski on Pyramid Lake. The jet ski that the father and daughter were on had engine trouble and broke down. The son rode back to shore to find help.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office could not find them so they called in extra help and focused on looking in the north part of the lake. Around midnight both father and daughter were found safe.

Don Pelt of Emergency Management says the 41 year-old father and the 11 year-old daughter were on a jet ski near the Needle Rocks when they went missing Sunday night.

The Needle Rocks are located at the north end of the lake.