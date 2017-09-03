Judging the Rib Cook-Off

The judging for the Nugget Rib Cook-Off is serious business, none of the judges are allowed to speak to each other during the process and even the cooks are a bit superstitious about it, "I just put a little extra rub on it before it goes off and that's it it goes to the judges," says Joe Alexandra, owner of Rasta Joe's BBQ.

The Nugget has a team of runners that are given the job of grabbing ribs and sauces straight from the booth, the cooks have just a few minutes to give the runners their ribs and sauces and of course give their finishing touches. After the ribs have been cut and set out the judges go around the room looking, smelling and tasting the 22 different styles of ribs, "They are all great ribs but you would be surprised that when you taste them all next to each other their are differences and some are better than others," explains Alan Zeman, the head judge of this years Rib Cook-Off.

The public can vote on their favorite ribs and sauces but this year all the voting is done online, which has some cooks a bit worried, "There is a lot of people that are not going to go on to the website we have been telling people to go inside and they have a little booth or do it on their phone," says Alexandra. Although some attendees think it might make voting easier, "After we eat the ribs I can go online and vote for the four that we are rooting for," says Reno resident, Genny Dierenga.

The Rib Cook-Off continues Monday until 5.