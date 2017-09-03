U.N. Security Council Sets Urgent North Korea Meeting

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

The U.S., Japan, France, Britain and South Korea requested Monday's meeting after North Korea detonated what it called a hydrogen bomb.

It will be the Security Council's second urgent session in under a week on the North's weapons tests, which have continued in the face of a series of sanctions.

After North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan, the council Tuesday strongly condemned the test and reiterated demands that Pyongyang halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Monday could bring additional condemnation and discussion of other potential steps.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Sunday's nuclear test. His spokesman calls it "profoundly destabilizing for regional security."

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is responding to North Korea's latest nuclear test by saying threats to the United States and its allies "will be met with a massive military response."

Mattis spoke at the White House on Sunday following a meeting with President Donald Trump and national security advisers. He says any response will be "both effective and overwhelming."

Mattis says the United States is "not looking to the total annihilation" of North Korea, but added "we have many options to do so."

North Korea claimed "perfect success" in an underground test of what it called a hydrogen bomb - potentially vastly more destructive than an atomic bomb. It was the North's sixth nuclear test since 2006, but the first since Trump took office in January.

