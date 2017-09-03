Sparks Police Seek Two Men in Early Morning Store Burglary

Sparks Police need your help finding two men in connection with an early morning burglary at a store on Greg Street.

Police say the two men stole various items from McCarran Mart, but did not elaborate on what was stolen during the burglary that happened around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you’re asked to call the Sparks Police Department (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $500 reward is being offered.