Reno 1868 FC Grabs 5th Straight Win

Reno 1868 FC exacted revenge on Orange County SC in a big way Saturday night winning in a 3-1 rout.

With the win, Reno has now won five-straight matches and is now five goals away from the USL record for most goals in a single season. Reno only has one loss in its past 12 matches.

The win also put Reno even with Orange County on the season series. Orange County SC won the season opener 2-0.

The night began with a goal from captain Jimmy Ockford in the 13th minute as Reno pressed early and flustered an Orange County team, that is now winless in its past six, early.

Two minutes later, Reno struck again with an own goal off of Orange County’s Oscar Sorto that put Reno up 2-0.

Reno’s offensive firepower, which has accounted for more than 50 goals this season, was not the only thing on display Saturday night.

Reno’s back four defenders, kept a clean sheet for a majority of the match and fought off Orange County’s five shots on target.

Both teams returned for a chippy second half with a red-card being issued in the 53rd minute against Orange County’s Sola Abolaji. Orange County was forced to play with 10 men the rest of the way and Reno took advantage of it.

Brian Brown found Chris Wehan in the 67th minute as Wehan put Reno up 3-0 off a beautiful shot. Orange County did manage to find its way onto the scoresheet in the 91st minute with a Monday Etim goal.

But by that point it was too late. Reno cruised to its fifth-straight win and continued to build on a phenomenal season.

Reno travels to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a match against LA Galaxy II at 7:30 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release