Nevada Comes up Short Against Northwestern - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Comes up Short Against Northwestern

Posted: Updated:

Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes and Northwestern beat Nevada 31-20 in Saturday's opener for both teams.

Trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Thorson directed a 75-yard drive that culminated in his following the block of right guard Tommy Doles to crash the end zone for a 24-20 lead. Thorson scored on another 1-yard plunge with 52 seconds to play, ending Nevada's upset hopes in Jay Norvell's first game as the Wolf Pack's coach.

Nevada led 17-7 lead after a pair of Ty Gangi touchdown passes and Spencer Pettit's 31-yard field goal late in the first half, only to squander the advantage in the third quarter. Following Charlie Kuhbander's 23-yard field goal, Northwestern tied the game at 17 on Thorson's 19-yard TD pass to Riley Lee.

Spencer Pettit's 33-yard field goal with 10:13 to play moved Nevada ahead, 20-17. But Thorson, 6 of 7 pass completions on the subsequent drive and 28 of 38 for 352 yards overall, moved Northwestern to the 1-yard line, then ran it in for the score that gave the Wildcats the lead for good.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nevada: The Wolf Pack showed plenty in Norvell's first game as head coach, for three quarters.

Northwestern: Thorson's 163.6 quarterback rating may not hold up all year, but it signified why coach Pat Fitzgerald has faith in the junior.

UP NEXT

Nevada: The Wolf Pack return home to host MAC foe Toledo next week.

Northwestern: The Wildcats travel to Duke for a rematch of last year's 24-13 Northwestern win.

Associated Press/Nevada Press Release

  • Aces Reclaim First Place with Win Over Sacramento

    Aces Reclaim First Place with Win Over Sacramento

    Thursday, August 17 2017 2:16 AM EDT2017-08-17 06:16:05 GMT

    The Reno Aces played host to the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night in game two of the four-game set. 

    More >>

    The Reno Aces played host to the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night in game two of the four-game set. 

    More >>

  • Reno 1868 FC Grabs 5th Straight Win

    Reno 1868 FC Grabs 5th Straight Win

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:15 AM EDT2017-09-03 05:15:28 GMT

    Reno 1868 FC exacted revenge on Orange County SC in a big way Saturday night winning in a 3-1 rout. With the win, Reno has now won five-straight matches and is now five goals away from the USL record for most goals in a single season.

    More >>

    Reno 1868 FC exacted revenge on Orange County SC in a big way Saturday night winning in a 3-1 rout. With the win, Reno has now won five-straight matches and is now five goals away from the USL record for most goals in a single season.

    More >>

  • Nevada Comes up Short Against Northwestern

    Nevada Comes up Short Against Northwestern

    Saturday, September 2 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-03 01:13:31 GMT

    Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes and Northwestern beat Nevada 31-20 in Saturday's opener for both teams. Trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Thorson directed a 75-yard drive that culminated in his following the block of right guard Tommy Doles to crash the end zone for a 24-20 lead. 

    More >>

    Quarterback Clayton Thorson scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes and Northwestern beat Nevada 31-20 in Saturday's opener for both teams. Trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Thorson directed a 75-yard drive that culminated in his following the block of right guard Tommy Doles to crash the end zone for a 24-20 lead. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.