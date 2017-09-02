Fire Burns Into Several Properties in Sun Valley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire Burns Into Several Properties in Sun Valley

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says a fire spread into several homes near Leon Drive in Sun Valley.

The fire jumped multiple fences and caused severe damage to several vehicles, but didn't not heavily damage any homes. It burned half an acre before being contained. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

