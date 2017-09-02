Local Bars Team Up to Assist Hurricane Harvey Survivors - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Bars Team Up to Assist Hurricane Harvey Survivors

Three Reno bars will be donating all of their check sales on Tuesday to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Ole Bridge Pub, Sierra Tap House and Brewers Cabinet will join forces and dedicate revenue all sales on September 5 to the Hurricane Harvey United Way Relief Fund. In addition, the Reno Rebuild Project will provide a percentage of matching funds to the total raised.

Ole Bridge Pub
50 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501
call (775) 322-887
olebridge.com

The Brewer's Cabinet
475 S Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89501
(775) 348-7481
thebrewerscabinet.com

Sierra Tap House
253 W 1st St, Reno, NV 89501
 (775) 322-7678
sierrataphouse.com

You can also find more information on the United Way Relief Fund by clicking here.

