Winnemucca Police Arrest Possible Murder Suspect

After an overnight manhunt, the Winnemucca Police Department has located and arrested a possible murder suspect.

Officers say Deandre Chaney Jr. was found Saturday morning on the Winnemucca Indian Colony, hiding in a shed wrapped in tarp. Chaney was being pursued by Winnemucca police and several other agencies after allegedly attacking a woman and her two children in Sacramento Friday. One of the children, a 7 year old boy, is not expected to survive.

Police say Chaney was traveling on an Amtrak train eastbound through Winnemucca. Officers tried to make contact with Chaney at the station in Winnemucca, but Chaney fled toward the Winnemucca Indian Colony.

With the help of the several neighboring agencies, as well as agencies in Sacramento, police were able to eventually locate Chaney.