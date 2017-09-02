Winnemucca Police Arrest Possible Murder Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winnemucca Police Arrest Possible Murder Suspect

Posted: Updated:

After an overnight manhunt, the Winnemucca Police Department has located and arrested a possible murder suspect.

Officers say Deandre Chaney Jr. was found Saturday morning on the Winnemucca Indian Colony, hiding in a shed wrapped in tarp. Chaney was being pursued by Winnemucca police and several other agencies after allegedly attacking a woman and her two children in Sacramento Friday. One of the children, a 7 year old boy, is not expected to survive.

Police say Chaney was traveling on an Amtrak train eastbound through Winnemucca. Officers tried to make contact with Chaney at the station in Winnemucca, but Chaney fled toward the Winnemucca Indian Colony.

With the help of the several neighboring agencies, as well as agencies in Sacramento, police were able to eventually locate Chaney.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.