Caltrans Begins Work to Demolish Old Bay Bridge Foundations

The California Department of Transportation began demolition for the remaining 13 marine foundations for the old Bay Bridge in San Francisco Saturday.

The implosions will demolish two of the remaining piers. It is the first of six denotations scheduled for every other weekend until mid-November.

You can watch a video of the implosions here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cj2wLIMR2Mc#action=share

KCBS San Francisco contributed to this report.