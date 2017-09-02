A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast With Haze and Storm Chances

An area of high pressure is building in from the west and will allow a lot of heat to build into the west coast, stretching all the way up to Seattle this weekend. Moisture will be lacking overall, but with this much heat I can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in the mountains over the weekend. If any storms do develop Saturday they will be very isolated and probably won’t last long. Storm coverage will be slightly better in the Southern Sierra Sunday with a few of the models showing some of the storms creeping into the valley after 2pm. Without a ton of wind, smoke and haze will stay in the valley this weekend, but might not be as bad as what we saw on Friday.



Temperatures will be mighty hot this weekend and we could even break the daily maximum temperature at the Reno Airport Saturday and Sunday, and in South Lake Tahoe as well. At least low temperatures will be nice the next several days, dropping down into the mid 40’s at Tahoe and lower to mid 60’s in the valley. The average low temperature in Reno though is about fifty three degrees this time of year.



Winds will be relatively light over the weekend with a slight breeze in the afternoon, where the wind could gust in the 20’s for a couple hours. Other than that, winds should stay light the next couple of days, unless you get underneath a thunderstorm. If you plan on heading out to Pyramid, Donner, or Tahoe plan on warm temperatures and a slight storm chance after 1pm.



September first marked the first day of meteorological fall, and looking back at the meteorological summer, it was the hottest ever recorded at the Reno Airport according to average temperatures. The average temperature is calculated by adding up the high and low for the day and dividing by two.



Our seven day forecast includes temperatures well above average this weekend with a twenty percent chance for thunderstorms Sunday and then a gradual cooling trend next week with storm chances beginning Wednesday.

