A Hot Holiday Weekend Forecast With Haze and Storm Chances

An area of high pressure is building in from the west and will allow a lot of heat to build into the west coast, stretching all the way up to Seattle this weekend. Moisture will be lacking overall, but with this much heat I can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in the mountains over the weekend. If any storms do develop Saturday they will be very isolated and probably won’t last long.More >>
An area of high pressure is building in from the west and will allow a lot of heat to build into the west coast, stretching all the way up to Seattle this weekend. Moisture will be lacking overall, but with this much heat I can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in the mountains over the weekend. If any storms do develop Saturday they will be very isolated and probably won’t last long.More >>
The Pacific Coast League Northern Division Champion Reno Aces squared off against the Albuquerque Isotopes for the fifth time in as many days in front of a crowd of 6,638 at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
The Pacific Coast League Northern Division Champion Reno Aces squared off against the Albuquerque Isotopes for the fifth time in as many days in front of a crowd of 6,638 at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
A portion of Washington Street in Reno is currently closed due to a water main break. Crews on scene say it will take up to 12 hours to repair.More >>
A portion of Washington Street in Reno is currently closed due to a water main break. Crews on scene say it will take up to 12 hours to repair.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue are doing notifications for voluntary evacuations for the Holbrook Highlands area, Bolton Loop to Penrod Lane.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue are doing notifications for voluntary evacuations for the Holbrook Highlands area, Bolton Loop to Penrod Lane.More >>
President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts.More >>
President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts.More >>
Reno Police have identified the man killed in downtown Reno early Thursday morning.More >>
Reno Police have identified the man killed in downtown Reno early Thursday morning.More >>
It’s not something you see every day. An incoming call where the caller ID shows your name and even the phone number matches your own.More >>
It’s not something you see every day. An incoming call where the caller ID shows your name and even the phone number matches your own.More >>
Sparks Police say they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man accusing him of sexual assault with a child.More >>
Sparks Police say they’ve arrested a 44-year-old man accusing him of sexual assault with a child.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue are doing notifications for voluntary evacuations for the Holbrook Highlands area, Bolton Loop to Penrod Lane.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue are doing notifications for voluntary evacuations for the Holbrook Highlands area, Bolton Loop to Penrod Lane.More >>