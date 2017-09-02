Aces Open Home Stand with Victory Against Albuquerque

The Pacific Coast League Northern Division Champion Reno Aces squared off against the Albuquerque Isotopes for the fifth time in as many days in front of a crowd of 6,638 at Greater Nevada Field. Reno defeated the Isotopes, 9-6, thanks to four RBI and a home run from first baseman Rudy Flores. Three newcomers to the Aces toed the rubber tonight, Joel Payamps (2-0), Yuhei Nakaushiro (H), and Joey Krehbiel (S) scattered 11 hits over nine innings while striking out nine.

With the Major League roster expanding from 25 to 40, the Aces sent five players to the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday afternoon: Catcher John Ryan Murphy, Infielder Kristopher Negron, relief pitchers Silvino Bracho and J.J. Hoover and starting pitcher Braden Shipley. In return, Reno added Payamps, Nakaushiro, and pitcher Andury Acevedo. While the Aces were on the road, they added infielder Emilio Bonifacio and catcher Michael Perez.

Bonifacio led the charge offensively Friday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored in the leadoff position. Perez contributed to the Aces nine-run outburst with his first Triple-A home run. Zach Borenstein also had a quality day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Reno jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with Flores’ three-run home run. After the Isotopes plated one of their own in the top of the third, the Aces responded with two. Bonifacio singled to start the inning and stole second and third with Evan Marzilli at the plate. With Bonifacio on third, Socrates Brito drove home the speedy infielder, extending the Reno lead to three. Borenstein followed with his 7th triple of the season, scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Albuquerque starter Thad Weber.

Reno added a run in both the 4th and 5th innings, but Albuquerque answered with three in the top half of the sixth inning moving the score to 7-4 in favor of the home club. Three Albuquerque singles narrowed the Aces lead to one in the top of the 8th inning with Nakaushiro on the mound. Again, the Aces responded with two more runs in the bottom of the 8th inning providing a comfortable three-run cushion.

The win moves Reno to a record of 79-60, just two wins away from tying the franchise mark for most wins in a regular season. The Aces will finish the regular season with three more games against the Isotopes on Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. For tickets or more information, fans can visit the team’s website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. Playoff tickets are also available for reservation by visiting the ticket office or renoaces.com. Home playoff games will be Wednesday, September 6th, and Thursday, September 7th at Greater Nevada Field, both scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Reno Aces Press Release