Crews Respond to Water Main Break on Washington Street in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Respond to Water Main Break on Washington Street in Reno

Posted: Updated:

A portion of Washington Street in Reno is currently closed due to a water main break. 

Crews on scene say it will take up to 12 hours to repair. 

About 36 homes in the area will have their water shut off while the break is repaired. Water may be restored later this evening.

The break happened Friday at Washington and 11th Streets, and Washington is closed University Terrace to 10th Street. 

There's no immediate word on what caused the break.

