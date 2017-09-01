Area Students Hold Fundraiser for Harvey Victims - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Area Students Hold Fundraiser for Harvey Victims

Two Washoe County schools raised money for Harvey victims on Friday.

Seventh and eighth grade students in the leadership classroom at Shaw Middle School came up with the idea to collect money from each classroom for Harvey victims.

"It feels nice that I'm doing something for all these other people that lost their homes from a natural disaster that they can't do anything about,” says eighth grader Hannah Biggs. 

Today Van Gorder Elementary School also held a "Hats for Harvey" day where the students were allowed to wear hats to school if they made a small donation.

