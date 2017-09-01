The Nevada Guard to Host a Memorial Run to Commemorate Victims o - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Nevada Guard to Host a Memorial Run to Commemorate Victims of 2011 IHOP Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Guard is set to host a memorial run/walk on Wednesday, Sept. 6, to commemorate the victims of the International House of Pancakes shooting that occurred in 2011. The run/walk will start at the Carson City IHOP, 3883 S. Carson St., at 7 a.m.

Dozens of Soldiers and Airmen will traverse the 5-kilometer route from the restaurant to the Office of the Adjutant General complex at 2460 Fairview Drive in Carson City. Everyone is invited to join the Guardsmen in the free, non-competitive run/walk; the event is untimed and no prizes will be awarded.

It has been six years since the IHOP shooting in Carson City. On Sept. 6, 2011, Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38, and Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31, were killed in a shooting incident. Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, was also killed during the incident. All three of the Soldiers worked at the Office of the Adjutant General on Fairview Drive in Carson City.

